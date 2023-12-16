Olympiacos fan banned for life from stadium after racist slur

A fan of Olympiacos club was banned for life from the Peace and Friendship stadium in Neo Faliro after shouting a racist slur against French referee Joseph Bissang during a basketball match between the Greek club and Valencia on Friday.

The incident happened a few seconds before the end of the game when a fan who was sitting courtside shouted “Go f– yourself black monkey.”

Olympiacos fund the culprit and denounced the racist comment.

“Olympiacos has always been against any form and act of racism. For this reason, we unequivocally condemn today’s verbal attack by a ‘fan’ of our team against one of the referees of the match. We announce also that his season ticket is immediately removed and his entry to the Peace and Friendship Stadium is prohibited for life,” it announced.

The club might still be sanctioned by the EuroLeague.