NEWS

Ministers offers condolences as details emerge in police officer’s death

Ministers offers condolences as details emerge in police officer’s death

Citizen Protection Minister Ioannis Oikonomou has extended his condolences to the family and the Greek Police (ELAS) following the death of a 19-year-old police officer, a member of the DIAS motorcycle unit, who was fatally injured during a pursuit in the early hours of Monday. The pursuit was initiated after law enforcement attempted to stop four suspects believed to be involved in an apparent car theft in Nikaia, near Piraeus.

“Yet another Greek police officer has fallen in the line of duty, bravely striving to protect society from criminal elements. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and the Greek Police,” Oikonomou said.

“The personnel of the Greek Police, operating under extremely challenging conditions, are dedicated to addressing both the surge of violence and lawlessness afflicting the Western world and the skepticism that some segments of society harbor toward police work.”

“With unwavering dedication and selflessness, they make substantial contributions to every facet of daily life and deserve widespread recognition and support,” he added.

A second police officer was seriously injured during the car chase on the Athens-Corinth national road near Aspropyrgos in western Attica. He is presently receiving treatment at the 401 Military Hospital. A 20-year-old suspect, identified as Roma, has been apprehended by the police.

Police Death Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Investigation underway into death of man found in car near Thiva
NEWS

Investigation underway into death of man found in car near Thiva

Woman shot dead in her home in Salamina
NEWS

Woman shot dead in her home in Salamina

Attica Group CEO resigns after man’s death in Piraeus
NEWS

Attica Group CEO resigns after man’s death in Piraeus

Man dies after being forcefully pushed off ferry in Piraeus
NEWS

Man dies after being forcefully pushed off ferry in Piraeus

Woman at Corfu psychiatric ward killed by fellow patient
NEWS

Woman at Corfu psychiatric ward killed by fellow patient

Funeral held for fan killed in Athens attack. UEFA President Ceferin to meet Greek PM
NEWS

Funeral held for fan killed in Athens attack. UEFA President Ceferin to meet Greek PM