Ministers offers condolences as details emerge in police officer’s death

Citizen Protection Minister Ioannis Oikonomou has extended his condolences to the family and the Greek Police (ELAS) following the death of a 19-year-old police officer, a member of the DIAS motorcycle unit, who was fatally injured during a pursuit in the early hours of Monday. The pursuit was initiated after law enforcement attempted to stop four suspects believed to be involved in an apparent car theft in Nikaia, near Piraeus.

“Yet another Greek police officer has fallen in the line of duty, bravely striving to protect society from criminal elements. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and the Greek Police,” Oikonomou said.

“The personnel of the Greek Police, operating under extremely challenging conditions, are dedicated to addressing both the surge of violence and lawlessness afflicting the Western world and the skepticism that some segments of society harbor toward police work.”

“With unwavering dedication and selflessness, they make substantial contributions to every facet of daily life and deserve widespread recognition and support,” he added.

A second police officer was seriously injured during the car chase on the Athens-Corinth national road near Aspropyrgos in western Attica. He is presently receiving treatment at the 401 Military Hospital. A 20-year-old suspect, identified as Roma, has been apprehended by the police.