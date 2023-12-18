NEWS

Police officer fatally injured in car chase in western Attica

A 29-year-old police officer from the DIAS motorcycle unit was killed during a car chase in Aspropyrgos, western Attica, in the early hours of Monday.

According to reports from public broadcaster ERT, the incident unfolded following a response to a car theft in progress in Nikaia, near Piraeus. Upon arrival at the scene, police identified two suspect vehicles attempting to evade capture. A pursuit ensued, involving at least one DIAS motorcycle unit with two officers and a police car.

During the high-speed chase, one of the suspect vehicles executed a dangerous maneuver, causing the police motorcycle to collide with a police car.

Both DIAS officers were promptly transported to the Thriasio General Hospital of Elefsina. The 29-year-old officer succumbed to his injuries at a later time.

Authorities have taken one suspect into custody. Further details regarding the incident are currently unavailable. The investigation is ongoing.

