Ex-PM Samaras exempt from party discipline on controversial amendment, says gov’t spokesman

Government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis has urged New Democracy MPs to support a government amendment aimed at granting work permits to approximately 30,000 irregular migrants. However, he clarified that party discipline will not be a point of contention with former prime minister Antonis Samaras, who has voiced disagreement with the amendment.

“The only member of the New Democracy party who is a former prime minister is Mr Samaras. Beyond that, party discipline in bills and amendments is self-evident,” Marinakis told a press conference on Monday.

Similar comments were made earlier in the day by Labor Minister Adonis Georgiadis.

The amendment, introduced in Parliament on Monday, is scheduled for a vote on Tuesday.

Meanwhile on Monday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis faced criticism from left-wing SYRIZA opposition for accommodating Samaras’ objections on the issue.

“Despite presenting himself as pro-European and pro-reform, Mr Mitsotakis is revealing himself to be a hostage to far-right and highly regressive views, even when defending a self-evident amendment for society,” the party said.