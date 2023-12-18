Four defendants seek protected witness status in naval flare Rentis case

The 18-year-old, currently detained for the alleged assault involving a naval flare against a 31-year-old riot police officer in Rentis, requested protected witness status on Monday for the second time concerning the ongoing police investigation into sports-related violence.

The request will be deliberated in the coming days. Notably, three other involved parties in the case have voluntarily sought protected witness status.

It is worth mentioning that the initial request for protected witness status by the 18-year-old was denied by the Piraeus examining magistrate. Given his status as an accused party, the 18-year-old cannot simultaneously hold the position of a protected witness.

The 18-year-old faces charges of attempted manslaughter in connection with the assault on the 31-year-old police officer.