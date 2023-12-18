NEWS

Acropolis guards on strike over privatization of ticket services

Acropolis guards on a 24-hour warning strike on Tuesday to protest the Culture Ministry’s decision to privatize ticket issuance and entry control services through a bidding process. The protesters deemed it a “transfer of public funds to private entities.” 

The Panhellenic Union of Guards of Antiquities (PEYFA) condemned the Ministry’s move to award a contract, valued at 2 million euros for 2024-2025, to a private company for electronic ticket services. 

The General Council of the Panhellenic Federation of Employees of Culture Ministry in support of PEYFA’s action announced a work stoppage in Attica on Tuesday until noon. 

The Greek Archaeologists’ Association, in solidarity to PEYFA, opposes the privatization of Acropolis ticketing services, calling the international bidding process “unprecedented and unacceptable.”

