Dendias in Egypt to boost defence cooperation

Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias will pay an official visit to Egypt on Tuesday to discuss bilateral ties.

Dendias will be received by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Εl-Sisi at the Al-Ittihadiya palace, and will also meet with Defence Minister, General Mohamed Zaki, with whom he will discuss the further strengthening of the Greek-Egyptian defence cooperation. They will also exchange views on security challenges in the wider region.

The minister will lay a wreath at the Monument of the Unknown Soldier and the grave of President Anwar Sadat in Cairo. He will then visit Alexandria, where he will be received by Patriarch of Alexandria Theodore at the Patriarchate.

