NEWS

Self-styled ‘monk’ charged in Thessaloniki dog attacks

Self-styled ‘monk’ charged in Thessaloniki dog attacks
File photo.

A 50-year-old man, who has declared he is a monk living in a cell on Mount Athos, was prosecuted on Monday for the felony of abusing animals following his arrest, after a complaint that he attacked stray dogs with a knife in Thermi, a suburb of Thessaloniki.

The defendant, a Serbian national, appeared before a judicial investigator in the northern port city.

According to the case file, witnesses described the attacker as a man with a beard who tried to injure the dogs.

Being examined by officers of the Thermi police precinct, the 50-year-old reportedly declared that he is a monk and that he lives in a cell on Mt Athos.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Bomb defused at riot unit headquarters
NEWS

Bomb defused at riot unit headquarters

Alleged accomplice in Gazi attack surrenders; lawyer denies involvement
NEWS

Alleged accomplice in Gazi attack surrenders; lawyer denies involvement

Hooliganism, crime and extremism
NEWS

Hooliganism, crime and extremism

Police arrest suspect, 33, in connection with Gazi shooting
NEWS

Police arrest suspect, 33, in connection with Gazi shooting

Ministers offers condolences as details emerge in police officer’s death
NEWS

Ministers offers condolences as details emerge in police officer’s death

Police officer fatally injured in car chase in western Attica
NEWS

Police officer fatally injured in car chase in western Attica