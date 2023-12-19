Self-styled ‘monk’ charged in Thessaloniki dog attacks

A 50-year-old man, who has declared he is a monk living in a cell on Mount Athos, was prosecuted on Monday for the felony of abusing animals following his arrest, after a complaint that he attacked stray dogs with a knife in Thermi, a suburb of Thessaloniki.

The defendant, a Serbian national, appeared before a judicial investigator in the northern port city.

According to the case file, witnesses described the attacker as a man with a beard who tried to injure the dogs.

Being examined by officers of the Thermi police precinct, the 50-year-old reportedly declared that he is a monk and that he lives in a cell on Mt Athos.