NEWS

Alleged accomplice in Gazi attack surrenders; lawyer denies involvement

Alleged accomplice in Gazi attack surrenders; lawyer denies involvement

The 33-year-old Albanian, accused of being an accomplice to the armed assailant who injured three individuals from Crete in the downtown neighborhood of Gazi early Saturday morning, has turned himself in to the authorities. Speaking exclusively to Kathimerini, the 33-year-old’s lawyer, Matina Markou, conveyed his denial of any involvement in the incident and expressed surprise at the actions of his co-defendant, who is still at large.

According to Markou, the defendant maintained a friendly relationship with the assailant over the past seven months. On Friday night, they socialized together, first in the northern Athens suburb of Vrilissia where their SUV was located, and later in Gazi for entertainment. While leaving a nightclub, their vehicle hit a pothole, resulting in water splashing onto the victims of the attack.

This incident triggered a confrontation, during which the wanted suspect brandished a weapon he had in his possession, inflicting injuries on the three individuals. One of them is hospitalized in critical condition. Markou contends that her client was unaware of the assailant carrying a weapon and seeks to distance him from the attack. She further asserts that the 33-year-old has a clean criminal record and no affiliation with any underworld networks, contrary to reports circulating over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, according to available information, the arrested individual purportedly informed the police that he slapped one of the three victims himself, although he added that he did not anticipate the assailant drawing a weapon and resorting to gunfire.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Hooliganism, crime and extremism
NEWS

Hooliganism, crime and extremism

Police arrest suspect, 33, in connection with Gazi shooting
NEWS

Police arrest suspect, 33, in connection with Gazi shooting

Ministers offers condolences as details emerge in police officer’s death
NEWS

Ministers offers condolences as details emerge in police officer’s death

Police officer fatally injured in car chase in western Attica
NEWS

Police officer fatally injured in car chase in western Attica

Investigations on Gazi nightclub shooting continue
NEWS

Investigations on Gazi nightclub shooting continue

Olympiacos fan banned for life from stadium after racist slur
NEWS

Olympiacos fan banned for life from stadium after racist slur