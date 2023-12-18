NEWS

Police arrest suspect, 33, in connection with Gazi shooting

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting that occurred early on Saturday, leaving three individuals injured outside a nightclub in Gazi, downtown Athens, according to reports on Monday.

According to the same reports, the detained suspect, identified as a 33-year-old Albanian national, was the co-driver of the individual believed to have discharged the firearm at the three men, one of whom is in critical condition. The 33-year-old, apprehended late Sunday, is expected to face charges of complicity to attempted manslaughter.

Meanwhile, the grey SUV used by the suspects was located in the northern Athens suburb of Vrilissia. Police are now looking for the main suspect who is believed to still be in the country. Both suspects are thought to be members of the underworld.

The shooting unfolded shortly before 7 a.m. outside a club on Iakchou Street. Footage released on Sunday depicted an SUV without license plates pulling up outside the venue, with one of the passengers opening fire following a brief altercation with the victims.

