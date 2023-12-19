Ex-PM expected to vote down legislation on migrant work permits

Former conservative premier Antonis Samaras is expected to vote against an amendment included a government bill that allows migrants to obtain a three-year residency and work permit, Kathimerini understands.

Samaras “does not hide” when he disagrees on an issue and “it is self-evident” that he will not choose to be absent, but will reject the amendment, the same source said.

The legislation aims to tackle labor shortages in key sectors of the Greek economy, such as agriculture, tourism and construction.

According to the conservative government’s bill, migrants and asylum-seekers who have been living in the country for at least three years, have no criminal record and have been offered a job, can apply by December 2024 for the new residency permit.

The Conservative government announced on Monday that it will impose party discipline during a Parliament vote later on Tuesday, but government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis said it excludes Samaras, because he is a former prime minister.