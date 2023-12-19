NEWS

Ex-PM expected to vote down legislation on migrant work permits

Ex-PM expected to vote down legislation on migrant work permits
[Intime News]

Former conservative premier Antonis Samaras is expected to vote against an amendment included a government bill that allows migrants to obtain a three-year residency and work permit, Kathimerini understands.

Samaras “does not hide” when he disagrees on an issue and “it is self-evident” that he will not choose to be absent, but will reject the amendment, the same source said.

The legislation aims to tackle labor shortages in key sectors of the Greek economy, such as agriculture, tourism and construction.

According to the conservative government’s bill, migrants and asylum-seekers who have been living in the country for at least three years, have no criminal record and have been offered a job, can apply by December 2024 for the new residency permit.

The Conservative government announced on Monday that it will impose party discipline during a Parliament vote later on Tuesday, but government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis said it excludes Samaras, because he is a former prime minister. 

Politics Migration

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Party discipline imposed on migrants vote
NEWS

Party discipline imposed on migrants vote

Greece set to give migrants three-year permits to tackle labour shortage
NEWS

Greece set to give migrants three-year permits to tackle labour shortage

Ex-PM Samaras exempt from party discipline on controversial amendment, says gov’t spokesman
NEWS

Ex-PM Samaras exempt from party discipline on controversial amendment, says gov’t spokesman

Georgiadis calls on conservative MPs to rally behind party line on migrant work permits
NEWS

Georgiadis calls on conservative MPs to rally behind party line on migrant work permits

Samaras criticizes gov’t amendment on residence permits
NEWS

Samaras criticizes gov’t amendment on residence permits

Athens seeks more EU funds for migrants, climate
NEWS

Athens seeks more EU funds for migrants, climate