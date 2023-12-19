Samaras votes against gov’t amendment on migrant residence permits

A former New Democracy prime minister has voted against a government amendment that would enable certain migrants to obtain a three-year residency and work permit.

In voting “no” to the amendment, Antonis Samaras sided with the extreme-right Hellenic Solution, far-right Spartans and religious-fundamentalist Niki parties.

“I said what I had to say. Anyone who wanted to understand it, understood it,” Samaras said after the vote.

The amendment was backed by 262 deputies from the New Democracy, SYRIZA, PASOK, Communist, Course of Freedom and New Left parties.

One deputy voted abstained. Thirty-two MPs, including Samaras, voted against the amendment.

The legislation aims to tackle labor shortages in key sectors of the economy, such as agriculture, tourism and construction.

According to the conservative government’s amendment, migrants and asylum-seekers who have been living in the country for at least three years, have no criminal record and have been offered a job, can apply by December 2024 for the new residency permit.

The government had announced that it would impose the party whip during the vote, but the government spokesman later said Samaras would be exempted on grounds of being a former prime premier.