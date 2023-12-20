NEWS

Measures announced to tackle sports violence

[AP]

Deputy Sports Minister Giannis Voutsis introduced new measures to combat fan violence on Wednesday. 

Proposals include restricting each team to a single fan club, mandatory electronic security systems in Super League and Basket League stadiums, and fines ranging from 10,000 to 100,000 euros for “low-level fan violence.”

In compliance with the Council of Europe’s Saint-Denis Convention, a National Coordination Committee will be formed to ensure a comprehensive, cross-agency approach to safety, protection, and service provision at sports events.

Furthermore, a ticket holder identification system, developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Digital Governance, aims to enhance security measures for sporting events.

