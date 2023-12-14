Hooligan probe focusing on instigator

The younger brother of the 18-year-old who fired a flare at a police officer, severely injuring him, during a volleyball match in Athens last week, testified to police on Wednesday, claiming he attempted to deter him.

The 16-year-old boy was summoned to testify again because of inconsistencies between his testimony and that of his brother, sources said.

State broadcaster ERT said the 16-year-old’s sibling, who has confessed, claimed he feared riots, having observed many people holding Molotov cocktails, flares and stones.

“As soon as he returned, he told us everything he had done… Another person handed him the flare, instructing him to throw it toward the police officers. He showed him how to pull the cord and launch it.”

Inquiries are focused on identifying the instigator through Olympiakos supporters in the western suburbs, reported ERT. According to reports, a key person in the incident is a 26-year-old from the area of Peristeri. He was examined as a witness by Homicide Department officers, to whom he confirmed the identity of the perpetrator in a sworn statement. Initially, however, he had declared ignorance of the incidents outside the gymnasium in the Renti district, claiming he had been informed of the events on TV.

The investigation of the suspect started due to a tip-off, the day after the serious injury of the 31-year-old sergeant, who had part of his leg amputated and remains in critical condition.

After being brought in for more questioning, the 26-year-old admitted that the 18-year-old had informed him that he fired the flare.

“I didn’t tell you before because I was scared,” he allegedly told them, before being released. He was not among the 424 people charged for their involvement in the incident.