Redevelopment of Athens without Athens

Just a few days before the Municipality of Athens changes leadership, the government submitted an amendment on Tuesday evening that limits its powers in terms of projects in the city.

According to the amendment, the company Anaplasi Athinas SA, responsible for city projects, is renamed Anaplasi SA and its supervision is transferred to the ministers of environment and energy, culture, interior, and infrastructure and transport.

The reaction of incoming mayor Haris Doukas was strong, while government sources have leaked that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had informed him at their meeting.

“Athenians must have a voice for their city. Tonight’s amendment silences them. It excludes the municipal authority from the redevelopment agency that implements tens of millions of euros in their city. It shows contempt for local government and takes revenge on the citizens for their vote. I call on the government to withdraw it now,” he said.

Doukas has stated that he will again allow private cars to move on Vasilissis Olgas Avenue; however, if the amendment is passed, he will no longer be able to implement his commitment and part of his program for which he was voted. Doukas briefed both PASOK and SYRIZA on Tuesday, as the issue will be discussed in Parliament.

Doukas also categorically denied that he had been informed by the PM about the issue. At the same time, government sources said that the amendment not only concerns Athens but also other cities, while the management of the new company will not be appointed by the government, but through the procedures of the state’s Supreme Council for Civil Personnel Selection (ASEP).

The outgoing mayor, Kostas Bakoyannis, responding publicly to opposition accusations that spoke of an attempt to avoid a financial audit for the Great Promenade project in Athens, stressed that the redevelopment of Panepistimiou Street is not a project being carried out through the company Anaplasi Athens SA. “As a matter of principle, I welcome any management and financial audit. It is welcome.”

Bakoyannis expressed his bitterness at the fact that the new mayor chose to “offend consciences and use cheap communication games instead of arguing in a civilized manner,” and concluded, “I will wait for an apology and let it be late.”