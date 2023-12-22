Last suspects facing charges for August soccer violence released

The last of the 105 suspects charged after last August’s violent incidents outside the AEK stadium in Nea Filadelfia, Athens, which resulted in the fatal injury of AEK supporter Michalis Katsouris, have been released from custody.

Investigating examining magistrates granted the petitions submitted by the remaining individuals being held on remand in connection with the case.

As a result, 102 supporters of the Croatian football club Dinamo Zagreb, as well as two Greeks and one Albanian national, were granted conditional release from prison.

The releases mark the conclusion of a process that began 10 days earlier, when the first 40 prisoners were released pending trial.

Earlier, additional testimony was taken in connection with new charges brought in the case and individual acts of damaging private property. [AMNA]