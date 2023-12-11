NEWS

Greece calls for 2-month spectator ban at soccer matches

File photo.

The Greek government has asked the Super League to hold championship matches without spectators for two months because of the risk of trouble. 

This measure, announced by government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis on Monday after a meeting at Maximos Mansion on Sunday, follows serious clashes involving sports fans that resulted in a police officer being critically injured by a flare.

The ban will also apply to the home games of the B-teams in Super League 2 affiliated with the corresponding clubs in Super League 1. 

Marinakis said that the fan ban might be selectively expanded to the home matches of Greek clubs in European competitions. He added that the Europa League match between Olympiacos and Bate Borisov on Thursday at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium will take place behind closed doors.

Soccer Crime

