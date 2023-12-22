Airports continue to beak passenger records
Passenger traffic in the country’s airports in the first 11 months of the year is up 9.6 percent on the whole of 2022, data from the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority has shown.
While 63.68 million passengers travelled through Greek airports in 2022, from January to November 2023 a record 69.8 million passengers did so.
November alone saw passenger traffic increase by 23.5 percent compared to 2022 and by 12.7 percent compared to 2019.
The 11-month passenger traffic figure for 2023 of 69.8 million is significantly higher than the same period in the last pre-Covid year of 2019, when 61.67 million passengers were recorded.
The 537,172 flights recorded from January to November is also up on the same period in 2022 and 2019, when 528,292 and 502,646 flights were registered, respectively.