Airports continue to beak passenger records

Greek airports are expected to show their highest performance ever in terms of passenger traffic this year. As Athens International Airport President Riccardo Lambiris told the ITC 2023 conference on infrastructure and transport, in 2019, which was a milestone year, AIA recorded 25.58 million passengers. In this year’s first eight months, that figure increased by 8% to 18.7 million people compared to the corresponding period of 2019, revealing the momentum that has developed. Besides, the number of passengers to pass through the country’s main airport from the beginning of the year until Monday increased by 11% from the same period of 2019.

Passenger traffic in the country’s airports in the first 11 months of the year is up 9.6 percent on the whole of 2022, data from the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority has shown.

While 63.68 million passengers travelled through Greek airports in 2022, from January to November 2023 a record 69.8 million passengers did so.

November alone saw passenger traffic increase by 23.5 percent compared to 2022 and by 12.7 percent compared to 2019.

The 11-month passenger traffic figure for 2023 of 69.8 million is significantly higher than the same period in the last pre-Covid year of 2019, when 61.67 million passengers were recorded.

The 537,172 flights recorded from January to November is also up on the same period in 2022 and 2019, when 528,292 and 502,646 flights were registered, respectively.