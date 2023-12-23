NEWS

Thessaloniki, where Santa Claus is SUPing to town

Santa may be about to don his big red suit, hitch up the reindeer to the sleigh and take off from the icy north pole, but things are done a little differently in Thessaloniki.

Bringing some festive cheer to the northern city, over 30 people on SUPs took to the waters of the Thermaic Gulf on Saturday dressed in Santa outfits.

The standup paddleboarding enthusiasts are all members of ThesSUP, which is part of the city’s Friends of the Sea Group.

“We want to show what we can do in our city, so that we, and the people who see us, can be entertained and escape from the trivial,” one of the participants of the event, now in its third year, said.

Holiday Thessaloniki

