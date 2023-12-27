NEWS

Pilot confirmed dead in HAF training jet crash

The pilot of a Hellenic Air Force T-2 Buckeye training jet that crashed Wednesday near the Kalamata airbase in the Peloponnese has been confirmed dead. The pilot was the only person aboard the aircraft.

In a statement, the Hellenic Air Force Air Staff identified the deceased pilot as Squadron Leader Epaminondas Kostas, aged 40.

The causes of the crash remain unknown.

The US-made T-2 Buckeye first flew in the late 1950s and has served as the Greek air force’s main training plane for decades.

