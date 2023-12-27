Athens metro and tram holiday schedule

During the holiday period leading up to New Year and Epiphany, Athens metro and tram lines will operate on a modified timetable with reduced services. All rail services will conclude by 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Metro Line 1 (Green line)

From December 27-29 and January 3-5, trains will run every six minutes during peak hours (7 a.m.-10 a.m. and 3 p.m.-6 p.m.), every 7.5 minutes from 5.30 p.m.-10.30 p.m., and between 11.5-15 minutes at other times.

On December 30-31 and on January 1, 6, and 7, 2024, trains will run every 10.5 minutes between 5.30 p.m.-11.30 p.m. and every 15 minutes at other times.

On January 2, trains will run every 7.5 minutes between 5.30 p.m.-10.30 p.m. and from 11.5-15 minutes apart at other times.

Metro Line 2 (Red line)

From December 27-29 and January 3-5, trains will run every 4.5 minutes during peak hours (7.30 a.m.-11 a.m. and 1.30 p.m.-5.30 p.m.), every 5 minutes from 6 a.m.-8.30 p.m., every 7 minutes from 8.30 p.m.-10 p.m., and every 10 minutes at other times.

On December 30-31, trains will run every 7 minutes between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and every 10 minutes at other times. The extended timetable will operate as normal only on Saturday.

On January 1, 6, and 7, trains will run every 10 minutes, while on January 2, they will run every 7 minutes between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and every 10 minutes at other times.

Metro Line 3 (Blue line)

From December 27-29 and January 3-5, trains will run every 5 minutes during peak hours (6 a.m.-5.30 p.m.), every 6 minutes from 5.30 p.m.-8 p.m., every 7 minutes from 8 p.m.-10 p.m., and every 9 minutes at other times.

On December 30-31, trains will run every 7 minutes between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and every 9 minutes at other times. The extended timetable will operate as normal only on Saturday.

On January 1, trains will run every 12 minutes, while on January 2, they will run every 7 minutes between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and every 9 minutes at other times.

On January 6-7, trains will run every 9 minutes.

Trains to the airport will not be affected except on New Year’s Eve, when services will end earlier.

Tram Lines

On December 27-30, trams will run every 12 minutes until 10 p.m. and every 15 minutes after 10 p.m. until the end of the shift. Extended timetables will apply as normal on Friday and Saturday.

On New Year’s Eve and January 2, trams will run every 12 minutes until 10 p.m. and every 15 minutes from 10 p.m. until 11 p.m., at which time they will be withdrawn.

On January 1 and January 6-7, trams will run every 15 minutes.

