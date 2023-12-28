Greek president, PM on ‘priceless legacy’ of Jacques Delors

“Europe has lost one of its founding fathers,” Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said in a statement following the death of former European Commission president Jacques Delors on Wednesday.

“His priceless legacy will continue to inspire European citizens and future generations,” Sakellaropoulou said, describing the French politician who played such an instrumental role in the creation of the single currency and the EU as we know it today as a “great European and Frenchman who dedicated his entire life to our common fate.”

In a separate written statement on Wednesday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis also expressed his sorrow over the death of Delors, who passed away in Paris at the age of 98, as “a pioneer of European unity” and a leader who expressed his solidarity with Greece at all its difficult moments.