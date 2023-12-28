Greek FM issues statement on passing of Jacques Delors

Greece “sadly bids farewell to a great European and philhellene, the visionary who, with his work, marked the European Union’s history and development,” Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis said in a statement about the passing of former European Commission president Jacques Delors on Wednesday.

“As president of the European Commission from 1985 to 1995, Jacques Delors served European values, worked to create the single market, promoted enlargement, made a decisive contribution to European cohesion policy, and prepared the ground for the adoption of the common European currency,” said Gerapetritis.

Jacques Delors “was a true leading figure, who worked with a vision for the European idea,” he added. [AMNA]