NEWS

Greek FM issues statement on passing of Jacques Delors

Greek FM issues statement on passing of Jacques Delors

Greece “sadly bids farewell to a great European and philhellene, the visionary who, with his work, marked the European Union’s history and development,” Foreign  Minister George Gerapetritis said in a statement about the passing of former European Commission president Jacques Delors on Wednesday.

“As president of the European Commission from 1985 to 1995, Jacques Delors served European values, worked to create the single market, promoted enlargement, made a decisive contribution to European cohesion policy, and prepared the ground for the adoption of the common European currency,” said Gerapetritis.

Jacques Delors “was a true leading figure, who worked with a vision for the European idea,” he added. [AMNA]

 

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
New Athens Municipal Council to be sworn in on Thursday
NEWS

New Athens Municipal Council to be sworn in on Thursday

Legislation on same-sex marriage edging closer
NEWS

Legislation on same-sex marriage edging closer

Erdogan says Israeli PM Netanyahu no different from Hitler
NEWS

Erdogan says Israeli PM Netanyahu no different from Hitler

Gov’t spokesman reiterates Greek stance on Beleri case
NEWS

Gov’t spokesman reiterates Greek stance on Beleri case

Bakoyannis defends record as mayor, pledges constructive opposition
NEWS

Bakoyannis defends record as mayor, pledges constructive opposition

Government explores relocating PM’s office to Bodossaki Mansion
NEWS

Government explores relocating PM’s office to Bodossaki Mansion