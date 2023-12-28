NEWS

Turkey pushes for Washington to greenlight jet deal

Ankara expects Washington to “act in accordance with the spirit of alliance and fulfill the commitments made” for the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reportedly told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a phone call on Wednesday. 

According to Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency, Fidan said Ankara expects the US administration and Congress to green-light the sale of the latest model F-16 Block 70 aircraft, as well as 79 modernization kits to upgrade its remaining F-16s to Block 70 level. 

Fidan also reportedly assured Blinken that Turkey’s parliament is moving ahead with Sweden’s NATO accession, which was approved by its Foreign Affairs Committee on Tuesday and needs just one more vote in the general assembly to go ahead.

According to AA, “the Cyprus issue also came up during the phone call,” though the report did not elaborate.

