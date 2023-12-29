Funeral held for Hellenic Air Force pilot following training jet crash

A Hellenic Air Force pilot, 40-year-old Epameinondas Kosteas, who lost his life in a crash involving his T-2 Buckeye training jet near Kalamata airbase in the Peloponnese, was laid to rest on Friday.

The funeral took place in the village of Megali Mantineia, Messinia, in the southwestern Peloponnese.

The ceremony was attended by Defense Minister Nikos Dendias and leaders of the armed forces. A detachment from the Hellenic Air Force paid tribute to the fallen pilot.

Earlier on Friday, the late squadron leader was posthumously promoted to air vice-marshal in recognition of his dedicated service to Greece

The Hellenic Air Force has initiated a commission to investigate the causes of the accident.