NEWS

Kasidiaris, in handcuffs, sworn in as Athens municipal councilor

[InTime News]

Ilias Kasidiaris, the imprisoned former deputy leader of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn group, was sworn-in as an Athens municipal councilor on Friday.

The ceremony took place at City Hall on Kotzia Square, a day after the swearing-in of the new municipal council on Thursday. Kasidiaris, who was granted temporary leave from Domokos prison in central Greece, appeared in handcuffs and was escorted by a heavy police presence.

Although a court has allowed him to take the oath, Kasidiaris will be suspended from office in accordance with the law.

Kasidiaris, now 42, is scheduled to return to the Domokos facility, where he is serving a 13-year and 6-month prison sentence for leading a criminal organization.

Politics Justice

