New Athens mayor sworn into office, pledges ‘return to neighborhoods’

[InTime News]

Incoming Athens Mayor Haris Doukas signaled a grass-roots approach to his mayorship by pledging a “return to the neighborhoods” of the Greek capital at the swearing-in ceremony of the new municipal council, held in a former public market in the downtown district of Kypseli on Thursday.

“This market faced collapse on numerous occasions and survived thanks to the residents,” Doukas said of the once bustling commercial hub, promising a “green, clean, safe and creative Athens for everyone.” 

The ceremony was attended by the newly elected regional governor for Attica, Nikos Hardalias, as well as by Nikos Androulakis, the head of the PASOK socialist party which backed Doukas’ candidacy. 

Outgoing Athens mayor Kostas Bakoyannis was also there to congratulate his successor.

Politics

