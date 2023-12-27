NEWS

Three days of mourning declared for dead police officer

File photo.

Police mourn the loss of the 31-year-old officer, Georgios Lyngeridis, who succumbed to injuries on Wednesday sustained from a naval flare during violent clashes with Olympiakos fans in the Renti area. The Citizen Protection Ministry declared a three-day mourning period. 

Lyngeridis was attacked on duty on December 7, suffering critical injuries. Doctors had amputated his leg due to irreversible damage. 

His funeral is scheduled for Friday at 1.30 p.m. in Athens. 

Investigations into the incident continue.

