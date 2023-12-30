Diaspora makes ‘invaluable contribution,’ Mitsotakis says in New Year’s message

The government remains one of the Greek diaspora’s “steadfast supporters, honoring its invaluable contribution to the national path towards progress,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said in a New Year’s message to Greeks around the world.

“Relations with the diaspora have been, are, and will be a priority of the state,” he said in the statement, which was published on the National Herald newspaper in New York.

The recent “lifting of all obstacles to the participation of voters outside Greece in elections, and most importantly, the establishment of voting by mail” ensured that “everyone has a voice about what is happening in the homeland without expense and inconvenience,” he said.

“The National Strategy for Hellenism Abroad is evolving, focusing on the Greek language, our cultural heritage, and education,” he added.

He also highlighted the advances in online services, noting that the gov.gr website now has “a special section for requests exclusively regarding the diaspora.”