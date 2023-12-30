Athens jewelry store robbed of €200,000 worth of gems

Unknown perpetrators carried out a heist at a high-end jewelry store on in central Athens on Saturday at dawn.

According to the police, the thieves entered between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., initially accessing an adjacent abandoned building. Using tools, they created a hole in the common wall, gaining entry to the jewelry store.

The burglars thoroughly searched the premises, making off with jewelry valued at around 200,000 euros before fleeing.

Police are actively investigating to apprehend the suspects.