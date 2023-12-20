Incoming Athens mayor denounces ‘vengeful’ gov’t amendment

Incoming Athens Mayor Haris Doukas on Wednesday reiterated his criticism of a controversial government amendment, highlighting its impact on the Athens municipality’s authority over capital projects.

“Urban planning decisions will now be made for Athens without [the involvement of] Athens. This decision was reached on the final day before Parliament went into recess. I was unaware, and I believe no one else was informed. Clearly, this amendment is unacceptable, which is why I referred to it as a ‘scandal’,” Doukas said in an interview with the public broadcaster ERT.

The amendment, submitted on Tuesday evening just days before the change in leadership at the Municipality of Athens, renames the company Anaplasi Athinas SA, responsible for city projects, to Anaplasi SA. Additionally, its oversight is transferred to the ministers of environment and energy, culture, interior, and infrastructure and transport.

Doukas criticized the amendment, characterizing it as “vengeful” towards the citizens of Athens who supported him over his conservative-backed rival, the incumbent mayor Kostas Bakoyannis.

“Mr Bakoyannis should apologize to the people of Athens, both men and women, for the trust they placed in him as mayor. He still holds the position of the company’s president and intends to play a role in local government,” he said.

“With such actions, local government becomes prey to the central government’s influence,” Doukas said, emphasizing the importance of efforts to enhance the autonomy of local government.