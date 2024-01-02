Two Poles arrested for recording navy base in Salamina

Two Polish nationals were arrested on Monday for taking photos of a military installation in the northeastern part of the island of Salamina, about 16 kilometers west of Athens.

The two suspects, and 20 and 24, were found shortly after 6 p.m. inside the perimeter of the Salamis Naval Base, the largest naval base of the Hellenic Navy, taking photos and recording the surroundings.

Officers from the island’s securityseized a drone, a camera and two mobile phones.

The two Poles are accused of breaching security measures of a fortified area.

This is not the first time the Naval Base perimeter has been breached. In June 2023, two men were arrested for espionage after they were caught wandering inside the base. Police said both appeared intoxicated.