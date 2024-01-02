NEWS

Two Poles arrested for recording navy base in Salamina

Two Poles arrested for recording navy base in Salamina
File photo. [InTime News]

Two Polish nationals were arrested on Monday for taking photos of a military installation in the northeastern part of the island of Salamina, about 16 kilometers west of Athens.

The two suspects, and 20 and 24, were found shortly after 6 p.m. inside the perimeter of the Salamis Naval Base, the largest naval base of the Hellenic Navy, taking photos and recording the surroundings. 

Officers from the island’s securityseized a drone, a camera and two mobile phones. 

The two Poles are accused of breaching security measures of a fortified area. 

This is not the first time the Naval Base perimeter has been breached. In June 2023, two men were arrested for espionage after they were caught wandering inside the base. Police said both appeared intoxicated. 

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
35-year-old arrested for fatally stabbing his father
NEWS

35-year-old arrested for fatally stabbing his father

Greek authorities help Europol dismantle hacking ring
NEWS

Greek authorities help Europol dismantle hacking ring

Man, 18, remanded for killing younger brother
NEWS

Man, 18, remanded for killing younger brother

Murder and attempted murder charges for Norwegian arrested for killing police officer
NEWS

Murder and attempted murder charges for Norwegian arrested for killing police officer

Norwegian national faces prosecution for fatal stabbing of Greek police officer
NEWS

Norwegian national faces prosecution for fatal stabbing of Greek police officer

Cypriot brokerage caught up in French probe denies Prigozhin ties
NEWS

Cypriot brokerage caught up in French probe denies Prigozhin ties