Teen who suffered allergic shock during school trip is brain dead

A 17-year-old student who suffered an allergic shock during a school trip to Crete is brain dead, a local news website reported on Tuesday.

The girl, a student of the Art School of Attica who is allergic to dairy products, was on a trip to Iraklio when she accidentally consumed a quantity of butter on December 10. The teen managed to inject herself with adrenaline but the allergic shock caused her to suffer a heart attack.

EKAV ambulance staff managed to revive her and she was transferred to the Venizeleio Hospital where doctors kept her in an induced coma to contain the damage to her brain.

The director of the Venizeleio Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, Anestis Kioulpalis, told Radio Crete and ekriti.gr, that the tests done to determine her brain function showed that the student is brain dead. He said the girl’s parents have been informed. 

