Boy with cerebral hemorrhage transferred to Athens hospital

A 14-year-old boy was transferred to a children’s hospital in Athens after he lost consciousness while caroling in the town of Arta, northwestern Greece, on Sunday.

The boy was intubated at a local hospital before being taken to University Hospital of Ioannina where he was operated on for a cerebral hemorrhage, according to state-run broadcaster ERT. 

In the afternoon, due to the seriousness of the boy’s condition, doctors decided to transfer him to the Pedon children’s hospital in the Greek capital. 

Accident

