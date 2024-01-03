Military procurements in 2024

The Armed Forces’ Unified Medium-Term Development and Modernization Program, which will determine procurement priorities for the next five years, is expected to take shape by the end of March.

Under the new military leadership, all Armed Forces branches will be called to draw up lists with immediate, short- and medium-term needs which will be filled depending on available money.

The Defense Ministry wants to streamline arms procurements and redefine defense priorities in light of the reduced tensions with Turkey.

Despite that, 2023 is not considered a wasted year, as important armaments projects continued to be implemented. Nonetheless, the next few months will also be crucial for the future of the local defense industry.

With the procurement of corvettes and a fourth defense and intervention frigate out of the way, the Greek Navy is now focusing on the delivery of the new MH-60R antisubmarine helicopters and heavy torpedoes for its German-made 214 submarines, the most advance submarine type the Navy possesses. The first three MH-60Rs are expected to be delivered in February and the remaining fourth in the second half of the year. The helicopters will operate out of the Kimon class FDI frigates and the modernized MEKO frigates.

The Seahake Mod 4 torpedoes will be delivered in April and the 214 submarines will modernize their arsenal 14 years after they were delivered.

The Navy will also take delivery of four reconfigured Island patrol vessels and will receive proposals from the TKMS-Thales Netherlands consortium for the upgrade of the four MEKO frigates. Toward the end of the year, it will almost certainly take receive the first Israeli-made Spike NLOS guided missiles.

The Air Force will complete the purchase of the Rafale multirole fighter aircraft, raising their total number to 24. It will also take delivery of four M-346 advanced jet trainers that will replace the existing T-2 Buckeyes. The Air Force is also awaiting final confirmation from the US accepting to sell to Greece the advanced F-35 planes. There are some issues, however, concerning delivery of transport planes and helicopters, including two C-130H aircraft from US surplus stock. The Air Force is also worried whether it will get the P-3 anti-submarine and maritime surveillance aircraft it wants.

The Army doesn’t expect any groundbreaking deliveries, but it will get 393 M-1117 15-ton Armored Security vehicles in January and 363 more by the end of the year. Deliver of the Patroller medium-altitude long endurance Unmanned Aerial Vehicles is expected in 2025. It will be decided by March whether the Army will actually buy Blackhawk helicopters.