Ministers sworn in following mini cabinet reshuffle

The new ministers were sworn in at the Presidential Mansion on Thursday, following the mini cabinet reshuffle that took place on Wednesday.

The ceremony was presided over by President Katerina Sakellaropoulou in attandance of the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The changes in the cabinet focused on bolstering the conservative administration’s security agenda, following an increase in violence at sporting events. Both Citizen Protection Minister Giannis Oikonomou and his Deputy Konstantinos Katsafados were ousted from the government.

The five new ministers appointed taking over are:Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chryssochoidis, his new deputy Andreas Nikolakopoulos, Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis, Labor and Social Welfare Minister Domna Michailidou and Education, Religious Affairs and Sports Deputy Minister Ioanna Lytrivi.