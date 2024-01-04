NEWS

Main opposition leader invites SYRIZA MPs to a working holiday in Spetses

Main opposition leader invites SYRIZA MPs to a working holiday in Spetses
[Intime News]

Main opposition SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis invited the party’s parliamentary group for a three-day working meeting in his holiday home on the island of Spetses.

According to the email invitation the MPs received on Wednesday, the meeting aims to plan parliamentary action for the first semester of 2024, with invitees asked to prepare and propose new pieces of legislation.

The unusual invitation was reluctantly accepted by the MPs, according to party officials. The style of the email invitation also annoyed MP Elena Akrita, who found its tone imperative and responded that it would be “more suitable for first-year students of the police school.” 

“I know that much of what I do is unusual for the Greek political scene,” Kasselakis said in a post on platform X following criticism.

“I have invited the SYRIZA MPs to my house in Spetses – which in January is far from being a tourist destination. Together for three whole days, each of us will analyze our proposals in our respective fields and draw up our common strategy.”

He said that the three-day retreat in his island house is far from a holiday, but a three-day work trip, “particularly common in other countries, and it is a highly productive and efficient process. These are not done in a few hours’ meetings.”

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Ministers sworn in following mini cabinet reshuffle
NEWS

Ministers sworn in following mini cabinet reshuffle

Greek, Bulgarian leaders agree to speed up collaboration in energy and transport
NEWS

Greek, Bulgarian leaders agree to speed up collaboration in energy and transport

Mitsotakis meeting Denkov to discuss transport, energy projects
NEWS

Mitsotakis meeting Denkov to discuss transport, energy projects

Swear-in ceremony of new ministers scheduled at 6 p.m.
NEWS

Swear-in ceremony of new ministers scheduled at 6 p.m.

Minor reshuffle to rectify weaknesses
NEWS

Minor reshuffle to rectify weaknesses

MP’s Lausanne Treaty remark sparks row
NEWS

MP’s Lausanne Treaty remark sparks row