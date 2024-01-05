Probe into officer wheelie

The police has launched a preliminary administrative inquiry in the wake of the uproar caused by a video that is making the rounds on the internet in which an officer of the DIAS motorcycle unit is seen doing a wheelie on a main road in the port city of Thessaloniki in northern Greece.

The video shows cars and three police motorcycles stopped at a traffic light on the coastal road in the city.

As soon as the traffic light turns green, two of the three motorcycles accelerate, with one of them performing a wheelie in front of the drivers who recorded the showy acrobatics.

The incident occurred on New Year’s Eve.