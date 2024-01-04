NEWS

Dozens of historically significant religious icons recovered by police

Dozens of historically significant religious icons recovered by police
Experts have confirmed that at least 20 religious icons from a haul of more than 50 seized by the police in Athens on Wednesday are historically significant and protected by cultural heritage laws.

The icons were seized in the southern Athens suburb of Moschato from a 43-year-old man who claimed to have acquired them from a woman, aged 74, who has also been arrested. 

Experts from the Piraeus Antiquities Authority have confirmed that at least 20 of them are of historical importance, and are thus protected under Greece’s cultural heritage protection laws.

The Archeological Museum of Piraeus has been tasked with evaluating the historical importance of the remaining 36 icons.

