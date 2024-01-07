NEWS

Buildings not an issue, quake alert systems are

Buildings not an issue, quake alert systems are
In many areas in and around Athens property rates have far exceeded the record prices of 2008.

Japan is at the forefront of seismic technology but contrary to public perceptions, Greece is not dramatically behind, according to seismologist Gerasimos Papadopoulos, who stressed, however, that it is lacking in adequate earthquake warning systems. 

“We have a very good seismic regulation and new buildings are extremely safe; we are not lagging behind,” said Papadopoulos, who is in Japan as part of a team at the International Research Institute of Disaster Science of Tohoku University.

“In Greece there are earthquake drills once a year in schools. In Japan they are done two or three times a year and not only in schools, but everywhere,” he said, noting the effectiveness of warning systems in Japan that automatically send an alert once a tremor starts. 

“For this system to be effective, the general population must be properly trained, to know how to react and not just panic,” he said.

Infrastructure Earthquake

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
September 7: Remembering the 1999 deadly earthquake in Athens
NEWS

September 7: Remembering the 1999 deadly earthquake in Athens

Greece expresses condolences to Japan over earthquake victims
NEWS

Greece expresses condolences to Japan over earthquake victims

Rhodes jolted by 4.2 magnitude quake
NEWS

Rhodes jolted by 4.2 magnitude quake

Moderate quakes rattle the city of Patra, western Greece
NEWS

Moderate quakes rattle the city of Patra, western Greece

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes northwest Turkey
NEWS

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes northwest Turkey

Magnitude 4.1 eathquake recorded in central Peloponnese
NEWS

Magnitude 4.1 eathquake recorded in central Peloponnese