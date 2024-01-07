Buildings not an issue, quake alert systems are

In many areas in and around Athens property rates have far exceeded the record prices of 2008.

Japan is at the forefront of seismic technology but contrary to public perceptions, Greece is not dramatically behind, according to seismologist Gerasimos Papadopoulos, who stressed, however, that it is lacking in adequate earthquake warning systems.

“We have a very good seismic regulation and new buildings are extremely safe; we are not lagging behind,” said Papadopoulos, who is in Japan as part of a team at the International Research Institute of Disaster Science of Tohoku University.

“In Greece there are earthquake drills once a year in schools. In Japan they are done two or three times a year and not only in schools, but everywhere,” he said, noting the effectiveness of warning systems in Japan that automatically send an alert once a tremor starts.

“For this system to be effective, the general population must be properly trained, to know how to react and not just panic,” he said.