Police locate wanted woman in vault inside her home

A 53-year-old woman wanted for facilitating the entry of a non-EU citizen into Greece, was located by the police on Saturday while hiding in a specially designed vault in her home in Gerakas, East Attica. 

The woman had a pending 10-year prison sentence and a 56,000 euro fine since, in 2019, she had attempted to aid the entry of a Syrian national lacking necessary travel documents into Greece from the island of Lesvos, which had resulted in her arrest by the Chios Island port authorities in the northern Aegean.

 

