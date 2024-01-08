Schinas: EU to allocate additional funding for migration, border protection

The European Union intends to allocate an additional 2 billion euros by 2027 for the implementation of the new pact on migration and asylum, European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas during a migration conference in Athens on Monday.

“We finally have in our hands a historic, comprehensive, and cohesive agreement on migration and asylum in Europe—an at last European migration policy. It is something we can and should all be proud of,” said Schinas during the conference at the Migration and Asylum Ministry in Athens.

He emphasized Greece as a significant beneficiary and shaper of the new agreement, affirming that Greece won’t be alone during its implementation.

It is estimated that about half of the additional funding that will be made available to member states, when the negotiations on the Multiannual Financial Framework are concluded, will be directed to finance infrastructure and technology related to new border procedures, he added.

“This means direct practical support for Greece at the external borders, including equipment, personnel, and information systems,” said Schinas, who also announced midterm funding of €1.6 billion for member states over the next two years for migration and border programs.

Minister of Migration and Asylum Dimitris Kairidis also attended the conference on Monday.

During his speech, Kairidis discussed the challenges of migration, emphasizing the need for cooperation in combating illegal networks and prioritizing the timely renewal of legal residence permits.

“The migration issue is a field that can unite us and not divide us,” concluded the minister.