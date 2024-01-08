PM champions Greece’s success in curbing irregular migration

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday commended the New Pact on Migration and Asylum, agreed by the European Union last month, emphasizing that the bloc’s credibility is intricately linked to its success in addressing this challenge.

Speaking at a migration conference in Athens, where European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas and EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson were present, Mitsotakis robustly defended Greece’s handling of irregular migration. He highlighted notable improvements in the conditions on the eastern Aegean islands compared to 2019.

“In 2023, we managed migration flows more effectively than many of our partners,” he asserted.

Underlining that “migration is not necessarily a divisive topic,” the conservative premier argued that adept migration management could contribute to economic development. He advocated for a prudent policy with two fundamental pillars: dismantling human smuggling networks, safeguarding the EU’s external border, and establishing legal alternatives for controlled migration.

Mitsotakis noted that these alternatives can address labor market gaps with clear conditions aligned with economic needs and societal sensitivities.

“We can strike a balance; Greece can lead the way,” he declared, while acknowledging that “there is still work to be done.”

Last month, the government enacted a bill granting migrants a three-year residency and work permit, aiming to address labor shortages in sectors crucial for an economy still recovering from a debt crisis. Eligible migrants and asylum-seekers, residing in the country for at least three years, with no criminal record and a job offer, can apply for the new residency permit by December 2024. An estimated 30,000 individuals, primarily from Albania, Georgia, Pakistan and the Philippines, are expected to seek this new type of permit.

During Monday’s speech, Mitsotakis underscored the importance of coordinating legal migration, describing it as a complex process dependent on both European integration rules and the assimilation policies of national governments.

“Let’s not fear the term integration; we are an open society that has demonstrated, in the past, a willingness to welcome those seeking to integrate into Greek society. Making their lives permanent here over time is a natural step,” he said.

“We have examples of second-generation economic immigrants who have successfully integrated into society,” he added.