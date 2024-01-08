NEWS

Christmas tree recycling program for sustainable waste management

The municipality of Thessaloniki, in collaboration with the Regional Association of Solid Waste Management Agencies in Central Macedonia, launched a program for the collection of natural Christmas trees starting on Tuesday.

The initiative aims to optimally utilize the Christmas trees, preventing additional burdens on the city’s cleanliness and offering an alternative use for the trees after the festive season.

After processing and chopping, the trees will be repurposed as organic waste, transforming into fertilizer that will be returned to the natural environment.

Residents are urged not to leave their trees arbitrarily near waste bins but to place them in designated containers across the city.

