Man surrenders after allegedly killing brother-in-law

A 50-year-old man in the central Greek city of Volos voluntarily surrendered to authorities on Tuesday afternoon in connection with the killing of his 33-year-old brother-in-law.

The suspect, an Albanian national, claimed responsibility for the murder after discovering that his brother-in-law from his second marriage had been sexually abusing his 18-year-old daughter from his first marriage since she was nine.

Reportedly, the victim had recently resorted to blackmailing the young woman for money, threatening to release online videos and photographs documenting the past sexual abuse.

The lifeless body of the 33-year-old was discovered on the provincial road linking Volos and the village of Zagora on Mount Pilio, near his car, showing facial injuries and evidence of a gunshot wound to the chest.