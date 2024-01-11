NEWS

Snow cover in short supply in Europe, and Greece

[Denis Balibouse/Reuters/File photo]

Only a small layer of artificial snow creates the necessary conditions for skiers in the Alps. Europe, including Greece, is gradually losing its snow due to climate change, with serious effects not only on the economy, since ski tourism is severely affected, but also on the environment.

Experts contend that for Greece’s ski resorts to survive, they must be transformed into four-season multi-themed parks, as has happened in several European countries. Speaking to Kathimerini, physicist and meteorologist Stavros Dafis said the decrease in snowfall and snow cover in Greece actually started in the mid-1990s. And it is ongoing.

“Based on normal data for the season, 18% of the country should have snow. But it has only snowed in 1% and in the next few days, with the wave of bad weather, maybe the percentage will rise to barely 5% or 10%,” he notes.  

