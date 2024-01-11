Gerapetritis, Israeli counterpart discuss Middle East war, energy, transport

Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis and Israeli counterpart Israel Katz discussed regional issues and potential energy and transportation projects, in a phone call on Thursday.

Gerapetritis reiterated Greece’s stance concerning Israel’s right to self-defense, within international humanitarian law and stressed the need for the release of all hostages and the opening of sustainable humanitarian corridors to provide assistance to civilians.

He also congratulated Katz on assuming his duties.

In a social media post, Katz said they discussed the growing bilateral relations and he thanked Gerapetritis for his unequivocal support of Israel’s right to self-defense.

“I stressed that our close relations will grow for the benefit of the entire region,” he added.

