Ski resort on Mt. Pelion opens on Friday

The ski resort of Agriolefkes on Mount Pelion, central Greece, will open on Friday, following the recent snowfall, the operating company said on Thursday.

“We will open on Friday, taking into account the excellent quantity and quality of the snow and the certified safety of the installations, along with the presence of a doctor and a nurse and of the necessary staff, which ensure excellent conditions for skiing and recreation for the visitors,” Kentavron Oros said in a press release. 

The road that leads to the ski resort, as well as the three parking lots, are open and cleared of snow, it added.

 

