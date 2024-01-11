NEWS

Outrage over racist slogans on school walls

Teachers and students alike in the central Greek city of Volos were stunned this week by the sight of threatening, nationalist and racist slogans on the walls of their school campus.

The slogans, signed by the so-called “Organization of Nationalists of Magnisia” included “Stop anti-Greek teachers” and “No to anti-Hellenic propaganda,” while there were also stickers saying that “as long as the invasion of the illegals [migrants] continues, they will kill the nation and the race.”

The slogans were written on the walls of a campus shared by three schools in the district of Anavros. Kathimerini understands that this is not the first time schools in the area have been the target of acts with racist undertones.

In a statement, the principals’ and teachers’ associations said the new incident adds to the threats and attacks by far-right and fascist groups against teachers around the country.

