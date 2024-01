Passengers on Apollon Hellas ferry faced disruption on Thursday after the ship suffered an engine failure before its departure from the port of Piraeus.

The ferry, operated by Saronic Ferries, was schedule to travel to the island of Aegina, near Athens, early this morning. It has 130 passengers, 35 cars, 13 trucks and six two-wheelers on board.

According to the Coast Guard, efforts are being made to repair the damage.